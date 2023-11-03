Tool: Compact Marquetry Saw Shop Now

Manufacturer: Knew Concepts

MSRP: $615+

Known for their jeweler and fret saws, Knew Concepts has released a compact version of their marquetry saw. The saw, shown to the right, consists of one of their 8“ fret saws attached to a guide tower. The guide tower allows the saw to travel up and down (as well as pivot), turning the fret saw into a hand-held scroll saw. The idea is that you’re simply sawing up and down while your opposite hand turns and steers the workpiece.

The beautiful thing about the compact marquetry saw is that the guide tower is adjustable. You can tilt the tower (as well as the attached saw) for double-bevel marquetry. The linear bearings in the saw guide make the operation very smooth and fluid, and the adjustable tension mechanism that assists the saw means that you can dial in the saw to operate just how you’d like it.

The marquetry saw has a dovetail on the back that you can attach into optional clamps, so that you can clamp it on your bench. The sawing table supports the workpiece and utilizes the same dovetail system to mount it to your bench.