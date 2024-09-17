Tool: Stainless Steel Precision Rulers Shop Now

Manufacturer: JessEm

MSRP: $24.99+

The Canadian company JessEm, known for their high-quality router lifts, recently released a new line of precision steel rules.

As you can see in the photo to the right, what makes these rules different than others is the laser-cut shapes in the center. These shapes are what JessEm is calling their Flex Grip. The area that’s been laser cut has a very, very slight burr on it. This means that, when you use your fingers to press down the rule on your workpiece, the burr acts like Velcro and keeps the rule from sliding. I’m sure you’ve experienced your rule slipping in the past. The Flex Grip is such a simple idea, and like most simple ideas, it just works. The Flex Grip will hold on to anything that’s softer than the steel rule, so materials like wood, brass, paper (drafting), and plastics all fall victim to the micro-bur.

Apart from the Flex Grip, the steel rules are what you’ve come to expect from JessEm—they’re precision made and highly refined. The blades are made from 301 stainless steel, and all of the marks are laser engraved so that the marks never wear off. The rules are available in sizes ranging from 6“–24“, and are offered in both imperial and metric. Kits are available in both measurement systems.