Tool: DWV010 8 Gallon Dust Extractor Shop Now

Manufacturer: DeWalt

MSRP: $419

A true dust extractor with HEPA-level (removes at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns) filtration is one of the most effective shop safety upgrades a woodworker can make. The DeWalt DWV010 has nearly all the features of the top models but in a smaller, less expensive package.

DeWalt checks all the major boxes you’ll want— anti-static hose, automatic filter cleaning, wet/dry functionality, and an on-board power outlet that can turn the extractor on and off when a tool is plugged it. That last bit is especially nice when sanding. Unlike some models with a power outlet, there’s no way to adjust the amount of power the attached tool can draw, so you’ll want to make sure you’re paying attention to the amperage limits that DeWalt recommends for tools plugged into the outlet. You should be fine with most sanders and smaller handheld tools though.

One of the things I was pleasantly surprised by was how useful the smaller size was. Most dust extractors are fairly bulky, but the DWV010’s short stature means it fits under counters or work surfaces with room to spare. The compact size, plus the rubber castors means it’s a snap to maneuver, a useful trade-off in my garage shop where I’m constantly moving things around as I work.