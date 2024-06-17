Tool: HP-10 Foxtail Plane Shop Now

Manufacturer: Bridge City Tool Works

MSRP: $999

Several years back, when it was announced that Bridge City Toolworks had been sold, I will admit that I was disappointed. I was worried that the beautiful quality tools that everyone loved would somehow change. Well, I’ll be the first to admit that my fear was completely misplaced.

Bridge City’s most recent plane, the Foxtail Convertible Plane (HP-10) is every ounce of what I expect from a Bridge City tool. The stainless steel is flawlessly milled. The finish is top-notch. And it works—oh lord, does it work.

As you can see in the above photo, the blade is locked in with a cam-action lock. The blade is controlled with a beautifully designed depth adjuster and like Bridge City’s other convertible planes, the Foxtail will accept different soles to cut various profiles. It comes with the rabbeting sole, but by swapping out the sole and blade, this little plane will do so much more.