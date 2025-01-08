Tool: 18V Brushless Colt Palm Router Kit (GKF18V-25PL14) Buy Now

Manufacturer: Bosch

MSRP: $399 (includes router, fixed base, plunge base, L-Boxx, 4ah 18v battery, charger, misc dust attachments)

There is probably not a name more synonymous with compact routers than the Bosch Colt. For twenty years now, Bosch has been releasing compact routers under that moniker, but this model represents the biggest change yet — the Colt has gone cordless.

More than just being a name (and the only named router I can think of since the long-gone Speedmatic) Colt routers have always been well-engineered and designed. This new model continues that trend. Take the dead-simple and easy-to-use spindle lock mechanism for example; flip the switch at the bottom of the motor to the locked position and it will stay there until you switch it off. No struggling to hold a button down or fighting with a second wrench to swap out bits.

The well-executed details don’t stop there. The on-off switch is dust sealed, the ergonomics are top notch (rubberized grips on the body and base for comfort), and the depth mechanism can easily make fine or rough adjustments. Even the lever to install and remove the base is made out of metal instead of plastic.

Speaking of bases, the cordless Colt comes with a plunge base and a handful of dust collection accessories, as well as a router fence. The whole kit can be stored in the included L-Boxx (be warned though, the corner of mine showed up damaged.)

With 1.39 peak horsepower and class-leading power-to size ratio, the new Colt is an easy recommendation for anyone shopping for a new compact router.