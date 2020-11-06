I often lubricate the soles of my planes with paraffin wax to make them slide easier. While ripping a board that was insistent on pinching just enough to make sawing difficult, it occurred to me to lubricate my saw, too. Suffice to say, I’ve been doing this ever since.

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Universal Fence Clamps

Double-Sided Tape

Titebond CA Glue