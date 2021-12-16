Not Your Average Rotary Tool

As a woodworker and self-proclaimed tool connoisseur, I have found a big difference between the “consumer” and “professional” grade tools. Recently, I had the chance to play around with a professional tool, the NSK Evolution. Think of the Evolution as the hybrid between a dentist’s drill and a standard rotary tool. And, while its price tag puts it into the “professional” category, it’s a valuable tool in many woodworking shops that use a rotary tool for hours at a time. If this fits you, do yourself a favor and check out the video below to learn more about the NSK Evolution.