Tool: Bench Cookie Shop Now

Manufacturer: Rockler

MSRP: $12.99 (set of four)

These aptly named bench cookies are clever and inexpensive problem solvers. A set of four elevates a board for sanding, routing or staining, while firmly gripping the piece in place. The cookie is composed of a plastic base sandwiched between two pieces of rubber-like material (like a blue Oreo).

In the shop, I was surprised at how well this simple device really worked. I placed a door on the cookies–no clamps–and fired up a router to round over the edges. The door didn’t even move. The pressure of the router alone kept the door firmly in place. And with the door elevated off the bench, I was able to roundover all four sides without repositioning it.

For less than the cost of a takeout lunch, you could have a set or two. I’m still finding new ways to use them.