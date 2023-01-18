We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.
It’s just like sawing a cove molding, but now the wood is round.
“You’re kidding me!” That’s everybody’s first reaction when I tell them that I’ve figured out a way to make a bowl on the table saw.
Then they ask, “Isn’t it dangerous?” Believe me, if it were, I wouldn’t be writing about it.
By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.