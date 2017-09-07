Video: Build a Backyard Propane Forge for Less than $100

What the heck? Why would I want a forge, I’m a woodworker! Ah, but I have had the pleasure of watching a forge in action (very cool, lots of fire and sparks!) for a number of video shoots creating tools and hardware – and it was fascinating! But I kept coming back to the issue that I don’t have a forge and it seemed like a rather large ask to make one. Not so! Don Weber to the rescue.

Propane (yes, just like you have hooked up to your grill) makes a fine source for a backyard forge. And before you raise all the other issues, the hardware to control the flame is available at any decent hardware store. Yes, you’ll need some basic plumbing skills, but it’s very doable. Even more fun to me was using simple fire bricks to make the structure of the forge!

So if you’re ready to try something new and expand your skill set, watch along as Don shows you how to set up your own backyard forge!

– David Thiel

