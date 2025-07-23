Need to glue metal to wood? The answer is easy — epoxy! Epoxy bonds many kinds of materials to one another, including wood, metal, fiberglass, masonry, tile, concrete, and plaster. It will not, however, bond to most plastics. TIP: On anodized metal surfaces, such as aluminum T-track, you must sand off the coating before gluing. Epoxy doesn’t stick well to anodized surfaces.

