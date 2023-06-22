We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.
18th-century vise. This traditional device can be used for pressing veneer and solid glue-ups.
This centuries-old device is effective in use and simple to make.
In my early years as a woodworker I was prejudiced against veneer – but experience has mellowed my opinion; I’ve realized building the period furniture pieces on my bucket list requires skills working with veneer and inlay.
My burgeoning interest in traditional techniques made me want to...
