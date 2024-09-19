Some of the nicest saws around are coming out of Warwick, RI, at the hands of Charlie Earnest.

The story behind Spring Green Saws is one that I’ve followed for years. I became aware of Charlie Earnest and his saws as I watched his saw building journey over the last several years (via social media). I actually approached Charlie several years back, asking to do this very spotlight on him and his saws. However, being the humble guy that he is, he declined, and it took me meeting him in person (at Handworks, in the Amana Colonies) to finally convince him to let me share his story.

Spring Green Saws

Spring Green Saws got its start in 2020, and shipped its first commission saw in 2021. Charlie, having spent time in the HVAC field, transitioned to a stay-at-home dad, and became fascinated with vintage handsaws (stemming from his love of handtools). Charlie claims himself as a-claimed mediocre woodworker. (Side note— owning one of his saws, I call bull on—nobody can make this nice of saw and be a mediocre woodworker). Since that time, Charlie’s inching closer to his 300th saw, mixing his own style with saws based on historic examples.

Why is it saws? What about them fascinates you?

Part of what I love about saws is the history involved in different saw makers, methods, and how the saws were used. Although so much information has been uncovered in the last 30 years relating to saw making in the US and abroad, it is still a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of information that can be found about other hand tools. For example, the most well known saw maker in US history, Henry Disston, started producing saws around 1840 but the earliest catalog that has been found is from 1876. That’s 36 years that we can only piece together through comparison of extant saw models. There is far less known about many other US saw makers. The history of US saw making continues to grow, moved forward by many researchers and collectors, but the reality is that we still only know very little.

What about the handtool community do you love?

The camaraderie. I spend almost all of my time in my home shop or with my family. When I started to make an effort to get to more woodworking events, MWTCA events, and tool auctions I was surprised when people started to seek me out or recognize me. It’s overwhelming and exhausting at times because I’m an introvert who spends most of his time alone but it has been rewarding in ways I’d not considered as well. Meeting people who I’ve shipped saws too and hearing about their projects is something I never would’ve dreamed I’d be doing. I’ve also met a handful of other tool/ saw makers and gotten to know them over the last couple of years. I even get visitors to my shop from time to time. Saws, both collecting and making, has opened up a new world for me and I’ve made some great friends, met some interesting people, and generally learned a lot from all of them.

What’s your process when someone orders a saw?

I’m currently trying to find the time to finish my website which would make everything easier everybody (myself included). At the moment, most people reach out to me through social media or through email with some form of idea on what they want in a saw. Current wait times from order to shipping run about 6-8 months. Inquiries can be made at

SpringGreenSaws@gmail.com.

What’s the biggest hurdle when building a saw?

The biggest challenge is repeatability. Making my first saw was easy but with each saw after, I learned a little bit more. I also learned different ways it can all go wrong. Trying to make a high quality tool, that functions at a high level and is also aesthetically pleasing can be a challenge. Trying to be innovative in addition to this takes it to another level. However this is the other part of what I love about saws—the challenge. It would be simpler, faster, and perhaps more lucrative, to narrow my offering.

There is nothing wrong with making saws in that manner but I prefer the stimulation that comes with each new challenge. To take only an image of a saw and then to try and reproduce it faithfully is something I never get tired of. To dream up new and innovative ways of making what is essentially a simple tool is a challenging. I’m not always successful but each time I learn something new or see a way it can be done better. At the end of the day, knowing I’ve made a high quality tool that will go out into the world and help to create both beautiful and functional things is hugely rewarding. It doesn’t matter whether the end user is a DIY guy or gal, hobbyist, well-known furniture maker or someone who will use a saw I made to earn their living; each and every saw I send out is rewarding in its own way and hopefully reflects the time and energy I put into making it.

Any last thoughts?

Only an acknowledgement. I am incredibly fortunate to have a wonderful wife who has fully supported my passion from the beginning. It is because of my wife’s job, as well as her patience and support, that I am able to continue making saws in the manner I do. The absence of pressure associated with providing immediately for my family allows me a certain latitude in how I approach saw-making.

Learn more about Spring Green Saws: Website • Instagram • Facebook