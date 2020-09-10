We’re interviewing makers from all 50 states. Today we’re featuring Paola Jiménez, an artist and furniture maker from Arkansas.

How did you get started woodworking? Who were your mentors?

I have a friend who works with wood and I’d watch how he made kitchen cabinets. I wanted to make furniture on my own so from there I started to get acquainted with the types of wood and invested in various machinery. I later incorporated resin to make functional art and built my small business!

What do you think is your best or favorite work? What kind of work do you do the most?

I really enjoy creating small pieces such as charcuterie boards, serving trays, and jewelry boxes. Now I’m trying to challenge myself by making bigger projects like coffee tables.

What advice would you give to someone that wants to start woodworking or pursue it as a profession?

Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and go for it! Pick a simple project with minimal tools required and start building. There are lots of good books and YouTube channels out there where you can learn anything about woodworking.

Is there anyone you’d like to shout-out or recommend we follow? Who inspires you? (Doesn’t have to be woodworking related, either.)

I recommend @elenawilsonart. She makes a fantastic job of creating resin art. Her pieces are always so stunning.

See more of Paola’s work on her website or Instagram @arttreasures_bypj