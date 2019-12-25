Melanie Hamilton is one of 43 fine woodworkers who are showcased in the exhibition Making a Seat at the Table: Women Transform Woodworking. We conducted a brief interview via email to find out more about her work.

Why is this exhibition important to you?

I’ve been working in near isolation on the east coast of Canada for years. This exhibit has given me a greater audience and a community of makers. There aren’t many contemporary furniture makers in Newfoundland or New Brunswick (where I have recently relocated). The curators of this exhibit have claimed space for female makers and given me an opportunity to contribute to the contemporary craft conversation on an international stage.

What advice would you give your younger self about getting into woodworking?

My advice would be to make good work and friends who can afford it.

Which piece in the exhibition stood out the most to you?

I love everything I’ve seen by Yvonne Mouser. She elevates the everyday object using elegant design and honest materials. Her brooms are stunning.

Click here to visit Melanie Hamilton’s website

Click here to learn more about Making a Seat at the Table: Women Transform Woodworking

Click here to learn more about the exhibition at The Center For Art In Wood, running through January 25th.