While Flax Oil, Shellac, and Tung oil are all good transparent finishes for students, what if you want to cover up the appearance of the natural wood instead? Let’s remember the key considerations to make when choosing a finish for kids or students:
Safe and easy application
Addressing finishing spills and cleanups
Fast cure time
Regarding ease of application, storage, clean-up, and appearance, traditional powder-mixed milk paint is perhaps the...
