I’m sure you know the feeling; you’ve finished a project, and some little part didn’t come out quite right. Or maybe you missed the opportunity to add additional functionality, and wish you could add it on. Well, that’s how we’ve felt about our website lately. The redesign we finished last winter was a good start, but now that we’ve had it for a while, we’ve found a few tweaks we want to make, and wanted to let our readers know what was going on, as well as some cool stuff coming up soon!

The Home Page

The first thing you’ll have noticed is that our home page has been updated. Instead of breaking down our articles into a limited selection that is updated infrequently, all of our new posts will be available for you to scroll through and view. No more missing a project or article because you didn’t check the home page that day!

Article Pages

Another major undertaking we’ve completed is updating many of our pages to provide better browsing and results. We’ve made major changes to Woodturning, Projects, Techniques, and added new pages for Furniture Projects, as well as People and Places. We’ll keep making adjustments to make sure you’re able to find what you’re looking for.

Website Stability

You’ve noticed it, we’ve noticed it: website downtime. None of these updates are any good if you can’t actually get to our site. Right now we are in the process of migrating the website to a new server where we can better manage website stability and speed. We’re hoping to have this problem solved by the end of November.

Coming Soon

Our next big website update occurring throughout the next few months is getting all sorts of great classic content from American Woodworker and Popular Woodworking fully published online. That’s right, no more searching for a plan or instructions and finding a one-paragraph excerpt and nothing more. Keep an eye on the home page for all of your favorite projects, tips, and more from our archives!

Any particular new feature you love? Think of other changes you want to see? Let us know in the comments!