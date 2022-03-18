 In Shop Blog
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

The time is upon us! Tool Madness 2022, where we’re pitting power tools vs hand tools in the ultimate showdown, starts today! For the next week we’ll be polling you to decide which tool moves on to the next round and which one bites the dust. What metrics are we considering when comparing these tools? Usefulness? Irreplacability? It’s up to you! Go with your gut instinct and vote with your heart.

Check out the bracket below, and keep your eyes open for the each round of competition!

Vote now:

Round 1, Part 1

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

A Butter Knife Made by Needle Rasps – a Fun Project for KidsProjects
Tool Madness: Round 1, Part 1Shop Blog