Next up: Router vs Lathe and Spokeshave vs Shoulder Plane. There’s no wrong way to vote, just make sure you keep coming back!







Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Forstner Bits

Table Saw Blade

Kreg Top Trak Kit