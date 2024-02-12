<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Shop Blog
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

On this week’s episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, John, Logan, and Phil are getting reader feedback from last week’s episode on table saw blade sharpening, as well as, some fun project updates.

Popular Woodworking

 

By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.

Start typing and press Enter to search

How To Fix Cupped Boards with a BattenTechniques