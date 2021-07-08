I just found out via a friend that an amazing show about Japanese traditional carpentry and its tools is about to close in three days. The show, When Practice Becomes Form: Carpentry Tools from Japan, was organized by the Japan Society in New York City. It showcases a plethora of Japanese structural wooden components, their joints, and the tool used in crafting them.
After visiting the show’s website, reading the comprehensive free printable book/catalog, and watching the videos that accompany the show I am confident that this exhibit is very promising. So if you happen to live or are visiting NYC these days do consider viewing this exhibit.
Exhibition webpage:
https://www.japansociety.org/arts-and-culture/exhibitions/when-practice-becomes-form-carpentry-tools-from-japan
Japan Society
333 E 47th St, New York, NY 10017
Visitor Information
Gallery Hours:
Thursday—Sunday, 11 AM—5 PM, with timed tickets
Closed Monday—Wednesday and on major holidays, including Sunday, July 4.
Please Note: 11 AM—12 PM on Thursdays and Fridays are reserved for members and high-risk vulnerable populations only.
Timed Tickets:
$12/$10 students and seniors
Free Admission from March 11—March 28, courtesy of the Takenaka Corporation – first come, first serve, with advance timed ticket reservations
Free Admission always for members, patrons with disabilities and an accompanying Personal Care Assistant.
