Kick the Can

When I was a boy, my dad taught me a great way to re-seal a can of stain. He would place the open can on the floor with the loose lid in position on the can, and place a paper towel on top of the lid. Then he would place his foot flat on the towel-covered lid, shift his weight onto the can and spin himself around 360 degrees. No spatter, no damage to the lid—it worked great.

Years later, I wasn’t paying attention and didn’t lift my foot high enough to clear the can of stain. Trust me when I say, “You’ll only make this mistake once in your life.” I think of that mess every time I close a can of paint or stain—using a mallet. –Mike Saunders

Knifed

I decided to surprise my mother with a knife block for the deluxe set of knives that she had just bought, so she could store them on her kitchen counter. I secretly measured a couple of the knives and headed for my workshop.

She was thrilled when I gave her the custom-made block and immediately began to fill it. Everything went well until she slid in the large meat knife. Doink! It plowed right into the countertop. I guess I should have measured all of the knives. –Paul Kohler