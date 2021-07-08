Tool: Quipt Tray Shop Now

Manufacturer: Quipt Tools

MSRP: $19.99-$34.99 (for a tray+clamp starter kit)

Storage for small parts while working on a project is always a game of compromise. Built-in storage is useful, but also a great place to collect sawdust and debris when not in use. Small bowls or old tupperware containers are great short term, but can be easily knocked over or misplaced as they get moved around the shop. Quipt Tools has come up with a great solution that perfectly balances all the best parts of other storage options: the Quipt Tray.

Coming in small, medium, and large, the Quipt Tray is designed to be a portable, secure plastic receptacle for holding all sorts of small parts and tools. Simply affix the clamp mount, attach the tray, and you’re ready to go. The tray slides securely in place with magnetic guides so it can’t be easily bumped or knocked over. The camp can be attached at various places around the shop or even right onto the piece of furniture you’re working on. When you’re done, the tray and clamp are easily removed and can be stored where they won’t gather sawdust.

In practice I found the Quipt Tray to be incredibly handy for all sorts of tasks. At my table saw I used it to hold my tape measure and pencil, it worked great when installing the pocked hole screws on a shelf, and I even used it to hold allen wrenches while giving my bike a tune-up. There were a few times when the relatively small clamp opening of 2″ forced me to get creative when my ideal mounting spot was too thick, but it wasn’t a huge issue. At $20 for small tray plus clamp, it’s not the cheapest option, but the thoughtfulness of the design and quality of execution seems worth the investment.