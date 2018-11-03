It was a great year for the Popular Woodworking Excellence Awards! Our readers never fail to impress with their skill and creativity, and 2018 was no exception. Check out all our winners, including Gwen Feher’s “Mixologist Briefcase” which won first place in our new Best Beginners category.

Categories:

Editor’s Choice

Reader’s Choice

Casework, Cabinets and Bookcases

Tables

Seating

Boxes and Small Items

Best Beginners

Editor’s Choice

Sheraton Tea Caddy

12″ x 9″ x 8″

William Francis Brown

Forest, Virginia

The grand prize goes to William Brown for his Sheraton tea caddy. This project demonstrates skill in parquetry inlay, rope edging, ogee bracket style feet and, of course, exquisitely dovetailed boxes. The primary wood is figured walnut and the inner boxes are made of tiger maple. The harmony of the design is born out of William’s 30 years of experience in period furniture making and study.

William got his start as an apprentice in the shop of E. Townsend Moore in Darling, PA. He was influenced by the legacy of Welsh, English Quakers and Dutch settlers in the area. Beyond a few specialized cases, William sticks to the local hardwoods—cherry, maple and walnut. His work can be found in James Madison’s Montpelier and historic Jamestown.

Reader’s Choice

Dragonfly and Lily Cabinet

11″ x 22″ x 55″

Mark Bellonby

Mason Neck, Virginia

Mark’s dragonfly and lily cabinet was voted as the Readers’ Choice. The cabinet is made of cherry, ebonized maple and various marquetry veneers, including abalone and mother-of-pearl inlay.

Mark said about the design, “Marquetry can be challenging. Design of the artwork was crucial to the impact of the piece, and was the hardest part. Following concept sketching, the cabinet on stand was developed in AutoCad and SketchUp, and the artwork was computer illustrated in cartoon fashion. Choice of background veneer was important—in this case ribbon mahogany was plain enough to set off the backwater scene with foliage and dragonflies while having a subtle appealing shimmer. Scroll sawing the veneers (bevel-cut method) and inlaying mother of pearl and abalone were straightforward, but applying and rubbing out multiple spray coats of finish was time consuming.”

Casework, Cabinets and Bookcases

Pixel

16″ x 18″ x 52″

Scott Grove

Canandaigua, New York

Scott’s Pixel demonstrates the incredible visual interest that veneer can give a piece. The redwood burl is bookmatched across all corners to give the eye the impression that the cube is seamless. Scott mentioned that it was tricky to make sure the sapwood edges mirrored each other in three dimensions. The pyrite sphere that lives in the arch between the legs contains a magnet that opens the door.

Tables

Greene & Greene Thorsen House Inspired Dining Table

75″ (extends to 135″) x 65″ x 30″

Bob Cherry

Pipersville, Pennsylvania

Bob’s interpretation of the Thorsen House dining table is made from quarter-sawn sapele, pommele sapele veneer and ebony. The elliptical top can extend to almost double its size. The Greene & Greene details are tastefully recreated. Because of the elliptical shape, the segmented pieces around the top all have different angles. Templates were created on a CNC and then pattern routed. Bob says his favorite feature is the pommele grain in the slip-matched top veneer.

Seating

Federal Parlor Chair

21″ x 18″ x 34″

Seth Capista

Conway, Massachusetts

The form and carving caught our eye when we came across Seth’s Federal Parlor Chair entry. The chair is made from mahogany and ash with a shellac finish. Seth’s favorite part of the build was turning the legs, and he spent a lot of time practicing the Samuel McIntire carving style.

Boxes and Small Items

Frame Saw

33″ x 16″

Scott Turner

Reston, Virginia

This frame saw, while strikingly beautiful, was made to be used. Scott carved the ends of the saw from African mahogany, and the stretchers are hard maple. The ends feature acanthus leaves and scrolls. The secondary end features a flower motif. The driver’s end features an inlaid compass rose in cherry and holly that’s intended to guide the cut of the saw. Turner used boiled linseed oil and wipe on satin polyurethane for finish.

Best Beginners

Mixologist Briefcase

14″ x 18″ x 4 1/2″

Gwen Feher

San Jose, California

This case was built as a gift and has more than 200 hours of engineering and building invested in it. The walnut case was designed to average briefcase dimensions and features mitered joinery reinforced with dowels. After experimenting with various configurations in a 3D model, every piece of the cocktail set was custom fit into leather-lined compartments and kept in place with magnets. The case is finished with Odie’s oil.

Thanks to everyone who participated. Till next year!

Popular Woodworking Excellence Award Winners – 2017

Popular Woodworking Excellence Award Winners – 2016

With 21,000 Pages of Woodworking you’ll get hundreds of furniture plans, step-by-step instruction and drawings, shop projects, essential setup and technique advice for hand tools and power tools, and more! This collection will teach and inspire you.