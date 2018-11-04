Every week I host a short segment on our YouTube channel that looks at the best woodworking videos on YouTube of the week. It’s a lot of fun interacting with creators in that space, so many people are leveraging their creativity to share their work and ideas. New channels seem to pop up every day and I’ve enjoyed mentioning them whenever I can on PopWood Playback, but I will say this, it’s not every day we see a new channel like Dirty Shed Creations.

I mentioned them a few months ago when they kicked off their channel and they recently took me up on my offer to host PopWood Playback. They delivered the video this week and it was stunning. They put together a really fun video that captures their personality and shares some great content. THANK YOU to them and I hope you enjoy!