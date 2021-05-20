The Covid-19 pandemic has effected nearly everyone, in one way or another. And we know that being stuck at home, away from friends and family has been hard on everyone. That’s why Popular Woodworking and Woodsmith magazine are happy to partner with Forest 2 Home today on May 20th for National Mental Health Action Day. We ask you to take care of yourself, and spend some time in your shop. To get you started, download a FREE woodworking plan, courtesy of us and Forest 2 Home.

Popular Woodworking’s Logan Wittmer and Woodsmith’s Phil Huber will also be joining Forest 2 Home for an Instagram live event at 11am CST this morning.

From our friends at Forest 2 Home:

First National ‘Mental Health Action Day’ to Drive People to Take a First Mental Health Action for Themselves or Others

One year into COVID-19 and amidst a most dire mental health crisis, Forest 2 Home and nearly 200 organizations team up to plan inaugural ‘Mental Health Action Day’ on May 20

Learn more at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

CORTLAND, NEW YORK — Forest 2 Home in partnership with 193 leading brands, nonprofits and cultural leaders today announced the first-ever Mental Health Action Day, to be held on Thursday, May 20 during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Over the past two decades, suicide rates have risen and the COVID pandemic has accelerated the already dire crisis, giving way to what many mental health professionals have called the “second pandemic.” For veterans, the risk of suicide is higher than average. Now more than ever, we must show up and support those, especially the military and veteran community that Forest 2 Home serves on a daily basis.

Though more people than ever are comfortable discussing mental health, finding effective resources and knowing how to get help remains a challenge. Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action.

Partners will encourage people to take their first steps towards mental health action — whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes. Resources and tools will be available for people to seek help in a myriad of ways from starting a meditation practice, learning how to support a friend, or advocating for change.