Learning to make your own hand tools can be intimidating. There’s a whole body of knowledge associated with making various tools, from smoothing planes to travishers to bowsaws. Each requires different approaches to construction and many hard lessons if you were to try and build your own without some guidance. So, we’ve worked hard over the years to bring you the best instructors on a host of hand tools. In this new collection, priced at $79.99, you’ll get the videos listed below – purchased separately, you’d pay$210.91. Head over to ShopWoodworking.com to get your set.