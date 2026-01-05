Tool: 15″ Benchtop Planer with HCX Helical Cutterhead 10055 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Oliver Machinery

MSRP: $1869.99

For years, bench-top planers have been capped at around 13“. Recently, though, a few manufacturers have begun to push that boundary with models labeled “bench-top” that stretch into the 15“ range. Among them, one of the most compelling entries is the Oliver Machinery 10055. What sets this machine apart is its combination of a helical cutter-head and 220V power. Running on 220V means it draws fewer amps than a comparable 110V unit, delivering smooth, efficient performance without overtaxing the circuit.

As with every tool we review in Popular Woodworking, the 10055 was thoroughly tested in our shop (and, as always, our reviews are independent—we’re never compensated by the manufacturer). In fact, I milled all the lumber for my Shaker Workbench project on this planer, and it proved to be an absolute champ. One of the most surprising qualities is just how quiet it is. More than once, I only realized it was still running when I shut off the dust collector. At around 150 lbs., calling it a “bench-top” planer is a bit of a stretch — but Oliver offers a well-designed stand (sold separately) that transforms it into something that feels much closer to a stationary machine. In fact, it’s performed so well that it may replace my vintage PM180 as the daily planer in my shop.