Last week we spent a 12 hour day in The American Woodshop with Scott Phillips. Our mission was to produce a series of advanced bandsaw techniques videos and I believe we got it done (David Thiel and Jake Motz, our video producers, please interject here if you read my post!)

The American Woodshop is located in Piqua, Ohio, about an hour and a half north of Cincinnati – a fact that I was unaware of until this trip. It was great to get out of the city and focus on one shoot for the entire day. Often video shoots done in our shop are interrupted by meetings or excuses are made to start late because of office work that has to be done before we leave the office. Either way, Scott’s decades of experience was so much fun to experience. As a new personality in the woodworking scene, I’ve been eager to work with talent that has been in front of the camera for longer than I for some time.

We covered a host of topics, but we started with a few basics. Scott presented his recipe for drift free sawing, a feat that has of course been debated forever. From there, we made a bandsaw box, milled some lumber, did some resawing and talked through bandsaw maintenance. Spoiler: Scott is passionate about bearing lubricant.

The videos will be available for free on our site in the coming months!

– David Lyell