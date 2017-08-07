Slabs From the Sawyer

I often feel like sourcing wood takes on two aspects for me. It can be an annoyance, where I can’t find the board I’m looking for, and everything is checked, warped or has too much runout. On the other hand, I go out of my way on every vacation to visit lumberyards, to see what treasures another part of the country or world possesses, and to take a chance on the lumber lottery.

One of the most polarizing sources for lumber, in my experience, is sawyers and tree services. I’ve bought wood off of a portable sawmill a number of times. Once, I got some one-of-a-kind Japanese elm, that worked beautifully and didn’t warp, cup or check in the least. Another time, I got 100 board feet of sopping wet soft maple that I was told had been air drying for years, most of which went to the bin or bonfire.

The arborist and sawyer pair, not uncommon bedfellows and sometimes one and the same, present a gamble. They have access to large, often unique tree species and, without the inclusion of middlemen, want a very fair price for their wares. The downside can be a lack of expertise in drying techniques, a possibility of bugs or rot (as the trees taken down are often standing dead, at least in part) and, sometimes, the waiting game – many arborists like to sell the wood fresh off of the mill, and leave it to the customer to dry the lumber themselves.

These boards do have a story, though. They’re harvested locally, and because you meet the person who felled the tree, you’ll know more about your wood than most. You can ask if it grew on a hillside, which might spell tension in the wood. You can learn if it was standing dead, which might indicate bugs or interesting spalting. Asking questions about the tree will build your knowledge of the boards, before you can even cut into them. You’ll build a closer bond with the wood, and that will never have a negative impact on the work.

So, I never turn down a trip to see some flitch-cut lumber. This morning, Chris tipped us off on a meeting he had with a local tree service, and we went to meet him at a storage warehouse. A motivating factor for me was the rumor of some persimmon in the stacks, a wood I’ve been interested in working with more, after getting a taste for it from some of Tim Manney’s offcuts. The tree, Diospyros virginiana, is North America’s only species of ebony and has a mottled, greyish look and beautifully fine texture that is well suited to my Krenovian motivations.

The trip involved searching through a warehouse district for a large storage space, and tucked away in the back of said warehouse were four stacks of thick, flitch-cut slabs. Chris had his eye on some gorgeous hickory, David wanted some red oak for a set of tables, and I wanted that persimmon. After a fair amount of digging and re-stacking, we all found a board or two to our liking.

I look for three things when digging through piles of wood. For one, I’m looking at the grain and figure in the wood, to judge straightness, the likelihood of cupping or warping, and runout. Second, I’m trying to look through the rough milling marks to see defects, knots, spalting or any other defining characteristics that would impact the kind of parts I can harvest from the slab. Third, I’m looking at the context – if I like one board, I’ll look for its sibling, the board that was sawn above or below. Often, a sister slab can reveal tendencies in the wood, highlight defects that might be hard to see in the first board, or might get you a dramatic full thickness bookmatch.

With our choices made, there’s the next hitch to tackle– getting it to the workshop. Luckily, Chris brought the bigger truck (my little Tacoma would probably be doing wheelies with this much wood sticking out the back) and some ratchet straps got the wood to somewhere it could be broken down.

The next step, at least in my case, was to break the slab down into more manageable dimensions. I rarely work (or play well) with others, so I’ll saw my lumber down into the 6′ range. At those dimensions it fits in my truck easily and I can move it around the shop myself. Sometimes, if I’m picking up wood myself, I’ll break down the wood at the yard, with a circular saw or a hand saw.

The persimmon I brought back had a few gnarly spots – I chose a large void about a third up from one end as the place to crosscut my slab. This left me a large, mostly defect free board, and a smaller board with defects but plenty of wood to play with. The smaller board also makes a good feeler board – I sent it through the planer first, to judge the quality and condition of the wood. To send the board through the planer, I had to remove a bit of width, so I struck a straight line on the outside of the board and sawed off the live edge. This got me to 20″ in width, which will just go through our planer.

And look what I found! This is just the short board – only some of the wood is usable, and some wild runout and voids make some of it kindling. The wood in good condition is spectacular, however, and the larger board has much more of this usable lumber. A dirty slab sometimes hides the most beautiful wood. A diamond in the rough, if you will. The persimmon is also really solid, even where it looks like it might’ve been punk. It really behaves like the ebony it is, and takes a high luster with smooth planing or polishing.

I wasn’t the only one successful on the run, either. Chris got two huge 14′ hickory boards, with stunning heartwood coloration, and David got a beautiful red oak slab, which will be a set of tables for his new house. Just like on my board, we found a large knot towards the middle of the board, and made the crosscut there.

So, the lesson today is to take the gamble, both on rough looking wood, and on sawyers and tree services. You can stack the odds in your favor with experience and diligence, by carefully inspecting what you’re buying and getting as much background as possible on the lumber. A little care and pause go a long way, and you might just end up with the “perfect” board, with a story, for a good price.

— Brendan Gaffney