How much does the general public know about forestry and the timber industry?

As woodworkers, we have a decent knowledge of the timber industry and issues that affect our number one resource: a continuous supply of wood that we can work. The general public though, not so much. Across the country, hardwood groups and associations do what they can to educate people through publications, websites, speakers and events that showcase the industry and how it works. A peek behind the curtain, so to speak.

This weekend here in Pennsylvania, the Northern Tier Hardwood Association held its 2025 “Sustainable Harvesting Event,” and with gorgeous fall weather — and the event only a half hour drive away — my wife and I decided to attend. I was not only eager to go because I love wood, but I wanted Sally to see some of the equipment and processes I was already familiar with. She found it fascinating.

The event was held on a wooded mountain camp with an open field for info and demonstration stations. The park pavilion had booths with information on just about everything to do with state timberlands: native wood species, invasive plants and insects, animal control (deer in Pennsylvania are a real nuisance to saplings and new growth), wildlife, weather issues and more. There was also a station for general forestry, and an equipment display.

The most popular stations covered harvesting and a sawmill. For the harvesting demonstration, hardhats and orange vests were passed out and spectators trekked a short distance into the woods where soft maple was being felled and loaded onto a flatbed with an articulated arm.

Once full, the flatbed went back down to the field to pile the logs, where a decent-sized Bobcat was waiting. It lifted several trunks at a time, transferring them up to the sawmill area to be milled with a Wood-Mizer LT35 hydraulic-lift band saw. My wife had never seen a band saw mill before and was amazed with not only how efficient it was, but with the fact that something like that even existed at all.

While the day we went was for the public, the event continues through the week. By arrangement with regional schools, several fieldtrips are scheduled for students. I’m confident that the kids will be just as fascinated as the adults were this weekend.