Bandsaw Jigs for Better Resawing

A well-tuned bandsaw is a perfect tool for resawing. Adding a few jigs to the process makes resawing better, safer and easier. The thin blade on a bandsaw doesn’t waste much wood, eliminates kickback and is very stable. By adding jigs such as a tall fence, a stabilizing block and some infeed and outfeed supports for even more stability, you can get a smooth resawn board that won’t require very much clean-up at all. And there’s nothing like a beautiful book-matched panel to trick out a project! Watch Tom Caspar walk through the steps for a safe and stable resaw process.

– David Thiel