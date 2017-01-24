Tool Test: Beadlock Pro Joinery Kit

b y David Thiel

I looked to the Beadlock Pro recently when I found myself needing four loose-tenon joints for a project – I wanted an economic but quick solution, and didn’t want to make a router jig.

The Beadlock system, which cuts mortises up to 31⁄2″ wide, uses a standard drill bit with a stop collar to first guide your drilling of a series of three holes. Then the guide block is shifted slightly to drill two overlapping holes evenly spaced within the first three. Together, these create an undulating mortise into which the Beadlock tenons fit perfectly. It’s quick, simple and at the right price for this quick job.

Initial setup of the Beadlock is important – it isn’t self-centering, but this allows for more variety in tenon location. Just make sure to mill a few pieces of test material on which to confirm your setup and you’ll be in good shape.

While a traditional loose tenon has smooth sides, the wavy shape of the Beadlock tenons makes the joint very precise – but it also makes it somewhat unforgiving. There’s no left-to-right slop to adjust things. So again, accurate setup is key.

