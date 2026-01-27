Tool: Veritas Low-Angle Jack Plane Shop Now

Manufacturer: Veritas

MSRP: $299

In the world of hand tool enthusiasts, there’s a devoted camp of woodworkers who live and die by their low-angle handplanes. That group just received some exciting news—Veritas has unveiled a complete redesign of their beloved Low-Angle Jack Plane.

The most notable upgrades include a newly closed toe (still with a fully adjustable mouth), added heft (she’s a solid 6 pounds now), and pre-drilled holes that accept several of Veritas’s popular accessories. These changes make the plane more user-friendly and adaptable right out of the box.

What continues to make low-angle planes so appealing is their sheer versatility. The 12° bed angle, paired with the standard 25° iron, delivers an effective 37° cutting angle—perfect for slicing through end grain, shooting miters, and even jointing and smoothing tasks. Add on accessories such as the Shooting Grip, Variable-Angle Fence, or the new Technical Fence (shown above), and you’ve got one of the most capable and customizable planes in your till.

The Veritas Low-Angle Jack is available with O1 (my personal favorite), A2, or PM-V11 blades. The ability to tailor cutting angles simply by swapping irons makes owning an extra blade or two an easy choice. For those looking for one plane that will cover almost every task in their shop, I don’t know that you have any further to look.