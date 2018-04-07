We’re Hiring! PopWood Playback #14

Join the Popular Woodworking team! We’re looking for a Senior Editor, read the description here: http://bit.ly/2q7FIIY

Check out Mortise and Tenon Magazine, Issue 4: http://bit.ly/2q7gXfV
Congrats to Billy R. on winning the carving knife kit! 

🎥 Kyle Toth – Maple Cabinet with TV: https://youtu.be/CUgqcZ3GmDw

🎥 Shaun Boyd – Modern Plywood Desk:  https://youtu.be/MRh4U9zEqnk

🎥 Mortise and Tenon Magazine: https://youtu.be/9A1KiyKj0lI

🎥 Wm. Walker Co. – Zero Clearance Insert:  https://youtu.be/wqtEyQ9qLHA

🎥 Rockler – Stripped Screws: https://youtu.be/iHs9VGEuhxI

