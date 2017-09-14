Video: How to Choose a Push Stick – Table Saw Safety

Push sticks? Yes, that is the topic of today’s blog, and it’s also the answer – Yes! Every woodworker has had a close call (or worse) or knows someone who has. Table saws are dangerous and even the experienced get hurt. But before this devolves into a diatribe about table saw injuries, let’s just agree that it’s better and safer to use push sticks when using a table saw. Two tricks to using push sticks: Have one that you like and have it handy. With these two things in place, you can easily make using a push stick second nature and it’ll feel weird if you don’t use one. Good thing!

You’ll need to work out the “keeping it handy” part, but we’ve got a video today to help you look at just a small smattering of the possible push sticks from which to choose. Doug Dale (instructor at Marc Adams School of Woodworking) shows us a selection of what he considers to be the best of the lot (and he has some warnings on some). All have the benefit of being sacrificial (let the saw destroy the jig, not your hand!) So take a few minutes and even though it’s not a sexy topic…think safe!

– David Thiel