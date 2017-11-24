Tricks of the Trade: Make an Arc Drawing Jig

Over the years, we have amassed a huge collection of handy tips from the Tricks of the Trade column in our magazine. We recently started to film some of these tricks in the Pop Wood shop to give a little personality to the pages that you are so familiar with. Our hope is to bring these great tips to our online audience in a new way.

If you have a favorite tip from Tricks of the Trade that you use in your shop, let me know in the comments and we’ll circle back to it in video!

Also, as a reminder, the winning trick in each issue receives a $250 gift certificate from Lee Valley Tools and the runners-up each receive a check for $50 to $100. Learn how to submit tricks here.

– David Lyell