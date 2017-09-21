Video: Simple String Inlay with Your Router

String inlay is a quick and dramatic way to add interest and dimension to any woodworking project. And it’s not just string inlay, you can add banding and any number of decorative veneer pieces using the router that’s already in your shop. You may need to tweak the edge guide a bit and certain operations will benefit from more specialized bits, but the benefit to your projects will be well worth the effort.

In the video below, Glen Huey (also a big fan of routers) walks you through the set-up and making of both string inlay and banding inlay. As you’ll see, it’s pretty simple. Knowing what’s possible with inlay should help you add options to your next furniture design.

– David Thiel