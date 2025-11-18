A micro-Adjust fence is the perfect accessory for making grooves, mortises, or other milling operations using a hand-held router. It allows you to precisely adjust the distance between the bit and the fence.

This device operates in two steps. First, move both fences together, with the micro fence against your workpiece, within 1/8″ of your final setting. Lock the macro fence. Then, by turning a screw, adjust the micro fence to the precise setting.

For lumber, you’ll need a 1/4″ x 10″ X 10″ MDF baseplate and two 3/4″ x 1″ x 13″ hardwood pieces. For hardware, you’ll need three 1-1/2″ carriage bolts, one 2-1/2″ carriage bolt, three washers, three wing nuts, two square nuts, and a high-quality hinge that doesn’t have any play.

To make the baseplate, first drill the pivot hole. Then, rout the slot using a 1/4″ straight bit. Make sure you leave enough room for your router between the slot and the pivot hole. Next, drill the mounting holes and the bit hole.

Mount the hinge to the ends of the fences, and then position the fences under the baseplate to mark where to drill the fence’s holes. Because the micro fence has a different pivot point, you’ll need to elongate its hole about 1/2″ toward the hinge.

The adjustment screw is a 1/4 – 20 x 2-1/2″ long carriage bolt threaded through the macro fence, with two 1/4–20 square nuts or a jig knob for a handle. Sink the carriage bolt’s head into the macro fence. –Serge Duclos