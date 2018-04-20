Season 4 of I Can Do That! With Andrew Zoellner & David Lyell

Welcome to season four of I Can Do That! Our first episode has just been pushed to YouTube and we are very happy to announce a few changes to the format.

First, your new hosts for this season are Andrew Zoellner and David Lyell (me!) Chad Stanton is still producing content on his own channels, so you don’t have to say goodbye, but Andrew and I will host all of season four!

Second, we are adding a table saw. This was a controversial decision on the team but simply put, it’s time. If you can imagine the natural progression of a woodworker’s skillset, I am sure you can imagine that a table saw could certainly be found in any woodworker’s shop with the number of pieces of furniture we’ve built on I Can Do That.

Our first two episodes will cover the basics of using a table saw – standard ripping and crosscutting technique, table saw anatomy, making beveled and angled cuts, how to build a crosscut sled, dadoes and more. The first episode clocks in at 32 minutes, so reserve some time to take the whole episode in!

If you’re an experienced woodworker with a shop of power tools, try to imagine the first year you owned a table saw. We are addressing woodworkers who are diving in for the first time. As always on I Can Do That, thoroughness is a primary concern. This is not a sped-up show like a lot of content on YouTube, but a show that truly teaches and informs new woodworkers on the very best practices for using machinery and power tools.

Big thanks to our sponsors for this video, Woodcraft, and Titebond! This season is possible because of your support!

– David Lyell