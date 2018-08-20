I don’t believe Ron Herman would argue with his being described as somewhat obsessed with traditional hand tools. For someone who owns dozens and dozens of miter boxes (and uses them on a regular basis), this would just be a badge of honor. We may look at older miter boxes as quaint and interesting, but Ron can tell you what piece is missing, where to find a replacement and then show you how to make the tool sing! Obsessed? Bring it on, Maestro! One of Ron’s favorite miter boxes is the Stanley #358. Follow along in the video below as Ron talks features and attributes. The man knows his tools! Enjoy!

– David Thiel