miter boxI don’t believe Ron Herman would argue with his being described as somewhat obsessed with traditional hand tools. For someone who owns dozens and dozens of miter boxes (and uses them on a regular basis), this would just be a badge of honor. We may look at older miter boxes as quaint and interesting, but Ron can tell you what piece is missing, where to find a replacement and then show you how to make the tool sing! Obsessed? Bring it on, Maestro! One of Ron’s favorite miter boxes is the Stanley #358. Follow along in the video below as Ron talks features and attributes. The man knows his tools! Enjoy!

– David Thiel

 

