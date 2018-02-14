Here’s a tip on how to cut curves on the bandsaw. When cutting a circle or an odd shape from a square piece of lumber on a bandsaw, you’ve probably dealt with the annoying corners that try to pull the material out of your hands as they catch on the bandsaw’s table.

Then there’s the additional annoyance of the blade binding in a weird curve. A few extra cuts on the bandsaw can almost eliminate this problem. Make relief cuts in from the edge of the material right up to the edge of the finished shape. Space the cuts about an inch apart and parallel to one another. Then, as you make the cut on the shape itself, the falloff will do just that – in small, manageable pieces and without binding the blade.

– Woodworking Magazine staff

