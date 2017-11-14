How It’s Made – A Trip to M. Bohlke Veneer

I’m a “behind-the-scenes” junkie – any chance I get to see the inner workings of manufacturing or industrial spaces, I jump at the opportunity. So, I was especially thrilled to take a tour of M. Bohlke Veneer, a lumberyard and veneer mill in nearby Fairfield, Ohio (a 15 minute drive from the PopWood office) last week with Christopher Schwarz, Megan Fitzpatrick and Andy Brownell.

M. Bohlke Veneer was founded in 1966 by Manfred Bohlke, a recent immigrant from Germany. The company has grown into a massive multi-warehouse operation, where they mill, cook, slice and splice veneer. They have also recently constructed a warehouse across the street to house their growing inventory of imported and domestic lumber and massive live-edge slabs.

We got a tour fromNick Bohlke, the president of manufacturing and grandson of Manfred (who still owns the company, and was taking a group of German clients on a tour of the facility while we were there). I’m a big wood nerd – the kind that enjoys knowing the genus and species of the wood I’m using, where it’s from, what the leaves look like, how it behaves, etc. Nick’s knowledge was first-class – and he’s only been at the business since 2012, which speaks to his passion and knowledge of their products. Another thing I loved finding out – they have no minimum order, and are working on building up a showroom/readily accessible yard for the little guy (like me, and maybe you). If you’re a veneer fan (or looking to get started, maybe with something like our videos on veneering from Jonathan Benson) this place is a veritable veneer Mecca.

With that little background, I’ll let the photos and captions tell the rest of the story. I should say that I’m writing this post of my own accord (as we always do, just like our tool reviews, etc.) – I was so floored by the wood and operation we saw that I wanted to share it with our readers. I also was thrilled to see that there are still manufacturers like this in the neighborhood, and encourage you to take the opportunity to get these behind the scenes kind of tours when you get the chance. Thanks again to Nick for the tour, and Andy for helping set it up!

– Brendan Gaffney