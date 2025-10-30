Learn how to repair typical damage

Thirty-five years ago, I traded $125 worth of work for the mid-19th-century Empire chest-of-drawers pictured here. You could argue that I paid too much, because the amount of work involved in restoring it was considerable, but it was an impulse trade and I could see that the chest would be beautiful when fully restored.

Alas, more than 30 years had to go by before the motivation to tackle the project presented itself – the desire of my daughter-in-law to have the fully restored chest-of-drawers.

The problems were typical for Empire chests-of-drawers, or for any old veneered chest-of-drawers for that matter. Veneer was missing in several dozen places, and the drawers didn’t slide well because of wear to both the bottoms of the drawer sides and the runners the drawers slide on.

In addition, the shellac finish was so badly crazed that it almost totally hid the beautiful wood underneath.

In this article I’ll show you how to make the repairs. But first, a word about animal hide glue.

Animal Hide Glue

Almost all furniture glued up before the 1950s was glued with animal hide glue. This is glue made by soaking and cooking animal hides to remove the protein, or collagen, which becomes the glue. Many types of hides can be used, but cowhides are the most common.

The great virtue of this glue for furniture restorers is that it is much easier to deal with than modern glues and adhesives. Joints are usually fairly easy to take apart by dissolving the hide glue with hot water or steam, though using denatured alcohol to crystallize the glue is much easier and is the method I use. Once the glue is crystallized, joints can be knocked apart with a mallet, and veneer or wood strips can be separated with pressure from a dull chisel.

The glue is then easy to remove from the surfaces by washing it with hot water. This needs to be done to achieve “clean wood” before regluing with any modern adhesive, and it’s usually a good idea even with hide glue.

Drawer Runners

I’ve seen all sorts of repairs tried to fix problems with drawer runners, but nothing works as well as removing them and replacing them with new wood, or the same wood turned upside down (to preserve the original wood).

The runners in this chest were nailed and glued, so I had to remove the nails first. The glue bonds were still strong because the grain of the runners and the structural rails they were glued to ran in the same direction. Nevertheless, with the aid of some alcohol, I was able to pop off the runners.

Drawer Sides

There are two typical levels of damage to the bottoms of the drawer sides. The easiest to repair is simple concave wear. The more difficult problem occurs when the drawer sides split at the groove the drawer bottom slides into.

In the first case, the easy repair is to turn the drawer upside down on a workbench and clamp a 3⁄4” plywood or MDF panel, cut to the approximate interior size of the drawer bottom, to the drawer and the workbench.

Set a straight 1⁄2” router bit to the maximum depth of the concave wear and slide the router along the clamped panel to remove enough of the wood to create a flat surface to glue to. Stop the router just short of the drawer front and use a chisel to remove the final piece of wood. Finally, glue on strips of wood to rebuild the sides and trim to size with a handplane.

If the damage has penetrated the groove, or if the wood has split at the groove, the best repair is to remove the drawer sides, cut off the damaged part, glue on replacement wood, and recut the groove for the drawer bottom.

Veneer

The veneer on this chest is rich Cuban mahogany with a tighter pore structure than mahogany commonly available today. It is also double or triple the thickness of modern 1⁄32” veneer.

One of the primary lessons furniture restorers learn early on is: Never throw anything away. And indeed, I had saved some old solid pieces of Cuban mahogany. These matched the color and texture of the existing veneer perfectly, which made the finishing process much easier.

The easiest way to patch missing veneer is to make straight cuts with the grain at the edge of the damage using a box knife or a chisel. Then fit replacement veneer, also with straight cuts, into the voids.

Wash off the deteriorated hide glue on the substrate and clamp on the replacement veneer. I used hot hide glue, but you could use any adhesive. Finally, trim the patched veneer if necessary.

Veneer Patch Step-By-Step

Patch #2

Finishing

This chest-of-drawers was originally finished with shellac, which was used on almost all furniture from the 1820s to the 1920s. As you can see from the “before” picture, this finish was in very bad shape.

To strip the old shellac, you can use any paint stripper, but for flat surfaces I like laying out cloths or paper towels, then wetting them with denatured alcohol. After a few minutes, it’s usually easy to simply wipe off the shellac. This avoids complications with many strippers, including having to remove all the residue wax in some, or having to dry out the very slow-evaporating solvents in others.

For the new finish, keep in mind that high-performance finishes such as polyurethane and catalyzed finishes will be very difficult to strip in the future without damaging the wood. Oil and wax aren’t good choices in my mind because they are too thin to create the proper appearance, nor do they offer much protection.

Shellac or lacquer would be best, but shellac has the downside of being available only in gloss sheen. To make it satin to create an “old” look, you have to rub it out with an abrasive such as steel wool, and this leaves noticeable scratches.

But the chest was originally finished with shellac, and my daughter-in-law likes gloss, so shellac is appropriate. Had the chest still been in my shop, I would have sprayed the shellac. But I had taken it to my daughter-in-law by this time, so I brushed the shellac, sanding between coats and thinning each new coat more to reduce brush marks almost entirely.

So after three decades on hold, my bartered chest became a great gift. I’d call that an excellent trade.

This article originally appeared in the August 2015 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine.