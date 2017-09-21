Festool Recon – New Reconditioned Tools Website from Festool

From time to time, Festool offers their reconditioned tools in a big sale, which presents an opportunity to purchase their tools at a decent price point. Several of my tools from Festool are reconditioned, and I wouldn’t have known – they came “like new.”

A new website from the German toolmaker has cropped up, with a tantalizing URL: festoolrecon.com. While the website is vague as to exactly what it will be offering, it does seem to indicate that Festool will be putting up their reconditioned tools for sale to the general public. There’s a place to enter your email on the website, to be notified when the website launches – if past sales are any indication, it may be a bit of a frenzy when the tools go up.

Previously these sales have offered tools for up to 10-30% off, and the sales were done through local dealers. This year, it seems Festool is doing the sale directly through their own site. Because of Festool’s guaranteed 30-day return, they build up quite a stock of basically new tools – these are cleaned up and repackaged as reconditioned tools. In the past, reconditioned tools have come with a 1-year warranty – not bad for a used tool on sale. They also grade the tools, and offered larger discounts on older or less pristine tools – it’s unclear if they’ll be doing the same sorting on the new site.

I generally like my tools from Festool, but of course, the cost is often dear – this may be a good chance to get a few of their tools at a more palatable pricing.

– Brendan Gaffney