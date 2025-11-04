Tool: G0999 15″ Planer Shop Now

Manufacturer: Grizzly

MSRP: $1450

When I think of a benchtop planer, I’m reminded of Ryobi’s AP-10 “lunchbox” planer my grandfather had in his shop. The economy and portability of this machine combined with its heft made it a perfect candidate not only for my grandfather, but for any entry-level woodworker with minimal space.

Since then, I have been on a continuous pursuit to find my version of what my grandfather experienced with his one and only planer. So, when Grizzly came out with the G0999 15“ benchtop planer, I felt a sense of consolation and resolve.

The extra 2“ cutting width capacity alone is enough to command attention. However, if that isn’t enough; its 2HP motor combined with a spiral cutter head allow it to power through a variety of stock with ease, leaving a smooth surface while reducing tear-out. Another feature of this model to appreciate is the power source being 120V. So, there is no need to upgrade your electrical. Furthermore, you’ll be surprised by its decibel level, or lack thereof, upon turning it on. At 133 lbs., the added weight increases stability as well as its sound dampening capabilities—goodbye screeching. There’s plenty more to admire about this planer, although, it’s safe to say that Grizzly has introduced a machine that sufficiently bridges the gap between the benchtop and floor standing categories.