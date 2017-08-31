End Grain Contest

My favorite part of the magazine, when I was on the other side of the publication, was the End Grain articles. End Grain sits at the back of the book, a single page of lofty, funny or thought-provoking content about the craft. Now, as managing editor, I get to solicit and search for the material for these pages.

With the hope that I’ll have plenty to read, I’m holding a little contest. We’re always looking for good new End Grain articles – if you’ve been holding on to a little prose on woodworking, here’s your chance to submit! End Grain is typically a thought-provoking or amusing one-page article (480 words or so) that reflects on any aspect of woodworking. (And note that we most often respond well to unique topics or treatments.)

Not only will the authors of the submissions we select for publication get paid for their articles and see their work in the magazine, but the best article (as chosen by the editors) will receive a copy of David Denning’s “The Art and Craft of Cabinet-Making” and a signed copy of Christopher Schwarz’s “The Practical Workshop,” our two newest woodworking books.

So email me your submission at brendan.gaffney@fwmedia.com and put “End Grain” in the subject line. Of course, you can submit by mail – the address to do so is:

Popular Woodworking

8469 Blue Ash Road

Suite 100

Cincinnati, OH 45236

Here are a few favorites from the past – these should give you an idea of topics and length, but remember – originality is rewarded (along with good writing).

Almost a Plane Wreck.pdf

Barn of the Damned.pdf

Sawdust in the Soup.pdf

My New Apprentice.pdf

I’m really looking forward to looking through the submissions. Get them in by 11:59 PM, September 30th, to take place in the contest, but of course, submissions are always welcome outside of the competition, too!

— Brendan Bernhardt Gaffney