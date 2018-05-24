Woodworking DVD Clearance Sale and Half-Price Videos

If you’ve thought about getting any of our great woodworking videos on DVD, now is the time. We’ve put almost every DVD in our store on sale, up to 75% off. You can get full seasons of The Woodwright’s Shop, great project builds including this Puzzle Stool and one of my favorite videos, Foundations of Better Woodworking with Jeffrey Miller. I watch this one front to back at least once a year, and there’s something new I take away from it each time.

In addition to our big DVD sale, all of our other video downloads are 50% off. That means you can get started on your campaign chair for summer, build a traditional tool chest in two days or build the portable Moravian workbench. While some text and plans are a good start, having an experienced builder walk you through the nuances of a project, step by step, is a great help. Heck, I watch these videos even if I don’t plan on making the projects anytime soon – they’re better than most stuff on TV.

So, get your woodworking video fix this weekend at a great price. And, let me know what other videos you’d like to see us produce – we’re always working on new projects.