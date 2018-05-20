Why We Should Talk About Pinterest

Hello Pop Wood readers!

My name is Rachel Fountain, I do a lot of the behind-the-scenes, analytical stuff here at Pop Wood (stuff involving an ungodly amount of spreadsheets – I’ll spare you the details).

One of the biggest parts of my job is helping out with our social media accounts, or being a “professional millennial” as I like to call it. Lately, we’ve noticed a bizarre trend in our social media and we thought it was high time we discussed it.

The topic, readers, is Pinterest.

If you’d like my three-sentence explanation of what Pinterest is, please see below.

For the past several months, Pinterest has been our largest traffic source. In other words, more people are arriving at our site from Pinterest than from any other social media platform, and the percentage keeps increasing. Here’s the graph from my April report to show what I mean:

For a site that has a reputation for being all cupcakes and wedding dresses, this is a significant number. And here’s the other thing: the majority of our Pinterest followers are men. Our general audience is usually more men than women, but it’s surprising that this applies to Pinterest, where only 16% of the platform’s total users are male.

For all the data that social media provides, there’s still a whole lot we don’t know. The guys who are interested in our pins may not be subscribers or interact with us anywhere else.

Which leads me to my questions for you, our readers. Do you use Pinterest and if so, how? As a woodworker, what about Pinterest do you like or not like? Respond in the comments!

Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!

– Rachel Fountain

What is Pinterest?

Pinterest is a social media platform wherein you browse and save “pins”- little pictures that link back to something (article, recipe, online store, etc.) when clicked on. After creating an account, you can browse for pins on Pinterest or make your own. Your pins are organized into “boards” which you create based on topics that interest you.

You can see our Pinterest account here. Below are some examples of our pins.