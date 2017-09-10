Week in Review – Sept 3-10

This week we recieved a lot of great feedback from the propane forge video that we posted to facebook. It’s a simple project to get you started forging for under $100. If you enjoy that clip, you must check out the rest of the video, Build a Viking Tool Chest.
We also announced the winner of the Popular Woodworking Magazine Excellence awards. The Editor’s Choice went to Al Spicer for his demilune (half-moon) marquetry table.
Also, be sure to check out the book giveaway this weekend, Build Historic American Furniture With Hand Tools.
Congrats to John Bowling for his Barber’s Mug Cabinet, a reproduction of one he spotted in an 1884 catalog. His is the Editors’ Choice in Casework for the 2017 PWM Excellence Awards. See more from John at dellabrookwoodworking.com #finefurniture #casework #storage #woodwork #woodworking #popularwoodworking
Mark Arnold designed & made this mahogany eagle lectern for the Ohio Statehouse, using architectural details of the house chamber as his design inspiration. It's our 'Turnings, Carvings & Objets d’Art' Editors’ Choice winner in the 2017 Popular Woodworking Magazine Excellence Awards. See more from Mark at bostonwoodorking.com #carving #woodturning #woodworking #popularwoodworking