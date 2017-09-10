Week in Review – Sept 3-10



This week we recieved a lot of great feedback from the propane forge video that we posted to facebook. It’s a simple project to get you started forging for under $100. If you enjoy that clip, you must check out the rest of the video, Build a Viking Tool Chest.

We also announced the winner of the Popular Woodworking Magazine Excellence awards. The Editor’s Choice went to Al Spicer for his demilune (half-moon) marquetry table.

Also, be sure to check out the book giveaway this weekend, Build Historic American Furniture With Hand Tools.

– David Lyell 

Congratulations to Al Spicer – Grand-Prize Winner, 2017 Excellence Awards

Book Giveaway: Build Historic American Furniture With Hand Tools

A Visit to Takuji Matsuda’s Kiribako Shop: Part 1

Video: Build a Backyard Propane Forge for Less than $100

Tricks of the Trade: Gas-powered Plane-till Lid

Back to School: Six Thoughts on Getting Started at Woodworking School

How to Create a Striking Continuous Grain Veneered Cabinet Edge

All Hail the Versatile Doe’s Foot

Dugout Chair Part 5, Ready for Sculpting

Avoid Damaging Finish with an Electric Polisher and Lamb’s Wool Pad

 

 

 

 

